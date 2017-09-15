Wipro gains 1% on seven-year contract from European energy company

Wipro's Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service is now available on Microsoft Azure

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Wipro added 1 percent intraday Friday as it has been awarded a seven-year contract by Innogy SE to manage their data center and cloud services.

Innogy SE is an established European energy company.

As part of agreement signed in November 2016, Innogy transferred its twin data centers in Neurath und Niederaussen in Germany to Wipro on February 1, 2017.

Wipro will leverage its BoundaryLess Data Center offering to help Innogy drive a transformation program to rationalise, virtualise and consolidate their IT infrastructure.

Kiran Desai, senior vice president and head - global infrastructure services of Wipro said, "This strategic engagement with Innogy reinforces Wirpo's leadership in the infrastructure space."

"Our BoundaryLess Data Center solution capabilities coupled with our domain expertise make us uniquely positioned to enable Innogy's digital transformation journey," he added.

The company has fixed September 15, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback of up to 34,37,50,000 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 320 per equity share.

At 10:55 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 285.70, up Rs 1.80, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil