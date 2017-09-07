Wipro gains 1% on 5-year IT applications management contract win from Outokumpu

Wipro's Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service is now available on Microsoft Azure

Shares of Wipro added 1 percent intraday Thursday as it has bagged a 5-year IT applications management contract.

The company has won a 5-year IT applications management contract from Outokumpu, which is global leader in stainless steel, headquartered in Finland.

The company will provide applications management services for Outokumpu’s SAP landscape along with legacy applications support to cover Outokumpu locations, globally.

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Member of Board at Wipro said, “Wipro has been committed to delivering business efficiency to Outokumpu over the last four year.”

“We will leverage our strong understanding of the manufacturing business domain and capabilities in new and emerging technologies, to enable Outokumpu become more agile, deliver innovative products and solutions to their customers faster and strengthen their leadership position in the market place,” he said.

