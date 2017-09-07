App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 07, 2017 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro gains 1% on 5-year IT applications management contract win from Outokumpu

The company has won a 5-year IT applications management contract from Outokumpu, which is global leader in stainless steel, headquartered in Finland.

Wipro gains 1% on 5-year IT applications management contract win from Outokumpu
Wipro's Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service is now available on Microsoft Azure

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Wipro added 1 percent intraday Thursday as it has bagged a 5-year IT applications management contract.

The company has won a 5-year IT applications management contract from Outokumpu, which is global leader in stainless steel, headquartered in Finland.

The company will provide applications management services for Outokumpu’s SAP landscape along with legacy applications support to cover Outokumpu locations, globally.

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Member of Board at Wipro said, “Wipro has been committed to delivering business efficiency to Outokumpu over the last four year.”

“We will leverage our strong understanding of the manufacturing business domain and capabilities in new and emerging technologies, to enable Outokumpu become more agile, deliver innovative products and solutions to their customers faster and strengthen their leadership position in the market place,” he said.

At 09:21 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 298.40, up Rs 1.20, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.