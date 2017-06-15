App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 15, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro gains 1.5% on contract for IT applications managed services from Finnish firm

Wipro has won an IT applications managed services engagement with Valmet, headquartered in Finland.

Wipro gains 1.5% on contract for IT applications managed services from Finnish firm

Moneycontrol News

Wipro shares saw a 1.5 percent increase intraday Thursday on winning IT applications managed services contract from the Finnish Company.

The IT major announced that it has won an IT applications managed services engagement with Valmet, headquartered in Finland.

Valmet is a global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for pulp, paper and energy industries.

As part of the multi-year contract, Wipro will provide maintenance and support for the new ERP platform for all geographies in which Vamlet operates. It will also provide support for end to end testing activities around the implementation and rollout of the new ERP platform.

Meanwhile, the country's third largest software services firm, on July 13, invested USD 809,690 (about Rs 5.12 crore) in management and IT consulting firm Drivestream that had reported revenue at USD 20.5 million in 2016. It now holds 26.1 percent share in the company.

At 13:01 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 259.95, up Rs 3.90, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

