Wipro down 3% on lawsuit filed by National Grid in US court

Shares of Wipro declined 3.2 percent intraday Monday as National Grid US filed lawsuit against company in the US court.

The suit filed by National Grid against the company in the US court for the Eastern District of New York seeking damage amounting to USD 140 million plus additional cost related to the project.

National Grid has been a valued customer of Wipro in the US and UK for several years.

The company strongly believes that the allegations misstate facts and the claims are baseless. The company will vigorously contest the allegations in court.

The lawsuit is related to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation project, which began in 2009, and was undertaken by National Grid US.

There were multiple vendors on the project. Wipro joined the project in 2010, and post-go-live process was completed in 2014.

Posted by Rakesh Patil