App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 15, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wim Plast, Burnpur Cement slip 5-13% on poor Q1 numbers

Wim Plast has reported 31 percent declined in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 9.3 crore versus Rs 13.5 crore.

Wim Plast, Burnpur Cement slip 5-13% on poor Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Wim Plast and Burnpur Cement slipped 5-13 percent intraday Friday on the back of poor June quarter (Q1FY18) numbers.

Burnpur Cement has widened it Q1 loss to Rs 33.4 crore from Rs 22 crore, in a year ago period.

Wim Plast has reported 31 percent declined in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 9.3 crore versus Rs 13.5 crore.

Revenue was down 8 percent at Rs 98 crore versus Rs 107 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 26 percent at Rs 16.1 crore and margins were down 390 bps at 16.4 percent.

At 13:16 hrs Wim Plast was quoting at Rs 1,398 down 3.38 percent and Burnpur Cement was quoting at Rs 9.17, down 3.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.