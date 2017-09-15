Wim Plast, Burnpur Cement slip 5-13% on poor Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Wim Plast and Burnpur Cement slipped 5-13 percent intraday Friday on the back of poor June quarter (Q1FY18) numbers.

Burnpur Cement has widened it Q1 loss to Rs 33.4 crore from Rs 22 crore, in a year ago period.

Wim Plast has reported 31 percent declined in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 9.3 crore versus Rs 13.5 crore.

Revenue was down 8 percent at Rs 98 crore versus Rs 107 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 26 percent at Rs 16.1 crore and margins were down 390 bps at 16.4 percent.

At 13:16 hrs Wim Plast was quoting at Rs 1,398 down 3.38 percent and Burnpur Cement was quoting at Rs 9.17, down 3.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil