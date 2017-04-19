App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why Motilal Oswal upgraded Coal India to buy and sees 20% potential upside

Despite reducing volume estimates by 24 million tonne, Motilal Oswal expects 6.7 percent CAGR in volumes, 21 percent CAGR in adjusted EBITDA and 15 percent CAGR in EPS over two years.

Moneycontrol News

Motilal Oswal has upgraded Coal India, the country's largest coal mining company, to buy with increased target price at Rs 335 (implying 20 percent upside), citing strong earnings growth and attractive dividend yield.

The potential upside in stock price is in addition to around 6 percent dividend yield and is very attractive compared to its cost of equity.

Despite reducing volume estimates by 24 million tonne, the brokerage house expects 6.7 percent CAGR in volumes, 21 percent CAGR in adjusted EBITDA and 15 percent CAGR in EPS over two years on operating leverage and upgraded in e-auction prices while keeping fuel supply agreement (FSA) prices unchanged.

Coal India deserves a premium over other metal and mining stocks due to its dominant position in the Indian markets and its current coal pricing being very competitive, which has virtually no downside risk, the research firm feels.

After a modest 1.6 percent growth in volumes in FY17, Motilal Oswal expects growth to accelerate to around 7 percent in FY18/19 aided by an end to the destocking cycle and import substitution.

Despite a 6.9 percent price hike, fuel supply agreement net sales realisation (NSR) was flat in Q2/Q3 FY17 suggesting impact of grade slippage is already behind. The recent re-grading of coal mines is primarily a formalisation of the grade adjustments, according to the brokerage house.

Average NSR is expected to increase by 2.8 percent in FY18 on higher e-auction coal prices, even as there are no further price hikes. We expect 18 percent employee wage hike. However, cost of mining will still decline on operating leverage.

At 12:29 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 281.95, up Rs 2.85, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

