Why Motilal Oswal sees near term pain & long term gain for Equitas

Moneycontrol News

Non-banking financial companies have been witnessing selling pressure in the recent past.

Take Equitas Holdings, for instance. The stock was down over 2.5 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at nearly 2 percent. However, analysts remain positive on the scrip in the long term.

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its buy rating on the firm with a target price of Rs 220. The brokerage house believes that the NBFC is taking the right steps and there will be short-term pain due to them, but in the long run it will be a positive for it.

It cited Equitas? action to moderate exposure in the microfinance (MFI) segment. ?The company targets to reduce the share of MFI in overall loans to 30 percent (from 50 percent in 9MFY17). It has also narrowed timeline for meeting this target to 2018 from 2020 earlier,? it said in a report.

Near-term growth

The impact of reducing exposure to MFI will be partially offset by high growth in secured products like micro LAP, vehicle finance. ?It expects strong growth in its newly launched products like housing, business, gold and agri loans in FY18. We now expect 20 percent AUM growth in FY18 (30 percent earlier), despite the expected decline of 15-20 percent in the MFI portfolio,? the report added.

Roll out of liability branches remains intact?

Even as the NBFC takes steps to moderate MFI exposure, its plans to expand liability branches is on track.

?A strong branch/business correspondent (BC) reach and a large captive MFI customer base will enable the firm to recalibrate the liability side, lowering CoF and increasing cross-sell and fee income. We expect near-term recalibration of the growth strategy to yield positive results over medium-to-long term,? the report stated.

Near-term pain

The likely moderation is leading Motilal Oswal to cut earnings estimates by 10-15 percent for FY18/19. Diversified business mix, strong growth visibility, sound risk management practices and pristine governance are the key factors driving our positive view.