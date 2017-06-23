App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 23, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why CLSA maintains sell on Tata Motors despite strong JLR volume outlook

Tata Motors is expensive and trades at a around 50% PE premium (one-year forward) to BMW/Daimler.

Why CLSA maintains sell on Tata Motors despite strong JLR volume outlook

Moneycontrol News

CLSA has maintained sell rating on Tata Motors with a price target of Rs 405 despite strong outlook on Jaguar Land Rover volume. The stock fell 2.2 percent intraday Friday, in addition to 1 percent loss in previous session.

The research house continues to like JLR's strong product pipeline and is factoring in a 12 percent volume CAGR over the next three years, but remains concerned on margins given a softening demand environment and weakening model/regional mix.

It feels the stock is expensive and trades at a around 50 percent PE premium (one-year forward) to BMW/Daimler (based on consensus estimates for these companies).

Consensus earnings have been cut by around 10 percent in the past three months despite a results beat in Q4FY17, it said while expecting more downgrades ahead.

The research house said analysis of global luxury autos shows that industry volume growth has moderated in recent months driven by softening demand in Europe and the US although China continues to grow well.

Global luxury auto industry volume growth has softened from 8 percent YoY in CY16 to 5 percent YoY in YTD-CY17. This is mainly driven a sharp moderation in European (including UK) volume growth from 12 percent in 2016 to just 4 percent in YTD-CY17.

US demand is also weak and industry volumes are flattish YoY this year. These regions together contribute around 60 percent of global industry volumes.

China (27 percent of global volumes) is the only major region where the growth rate is still holding up. Chinese luxury auto industry volumes are up 11 percent YoY in YTD-CY17 after 13 percent growth in 2016.

On the positive side, CLSA said JLR has been gaining market share in most regions led by the success of its new product launches.

Its global market share has risen 1.5 percentage points in the past two years from 8.0 percent in CY15 to 9.5 percent in YTD-CY17. The biggest gains have come from the US where JLR's share is up 3.7 percentage points since CY15. It has also gained around 1ppt share in Europe over this period.

JLR has regained part of its lost share in China but is still below the CY14 level before it started local production in the country, the brokerage house said.

At 12:35 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 445.20, down Rs 7.60, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Jaguar Land Rover #JLR #Stocks Views #Tata Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.