When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala grilled Aurobindo Pharma top brass after muted Q4 results

Moneycontrol News

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of RARE Enterprises, who holds close to 1.08 percent stake in Aurobindo Pharma, quizzed its top brass on margin pressure and increase in competition in a conference call on Tuesday.

The healthcare company, in its conference call, said price erosion in the US is likely to continue and that may be 7-8 percent. This is far less than its peers that expect in double digits. The intensity of pricing pressure is expected to taper off in next few quarters, it believes.

Replying to the question, N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma said that in the base business, margins could be under pressure for the next two-quarters, and the competition would probably shrink.

“Now, whether the shrinking competition leads to price improvement would be difficult to generalise. Although, it could happen for few products,” he said.

EBITDA margins declined 318 bps on a YoY basis to 19.8 percent mainly on account of higher other expenditure and one-off inventory write off.

Reacting to the news, shares of Aurobindo Pharma rallied 11 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 568.80. IT was the lead gainer in the NSE Pharma index which rallied nearly 2 percent.

Share reacted on positive management commentary even though the consolidated net profit declined 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 532.4 crore and revenue slipped 2.8 percent to Rs 3,641.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2017.

Operating profit during the quarter was down 16.2 percent at Rs 721.2 crore and margin contracted by 320 basis points to 19.8 percent compared with same quarter last fiscal.

Total income was lower by 2.6 percent for the fourth quarter at Rs 3,682.41 crore, as compared to Rs 3,782.3 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, but on fiscal year basis it grew by 8 percent, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

“We have registered 8% YoY revenue growth in FY17 despite a challenging environment in select markets. We continue to invest in building a differentiated and speciality product portfolio, which will sustain the growth momentum for the future," N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

The board has considered and approved an interim dividend at 125 percent i.e., Rs1.25 per equity share of Rs1. This is in addition to the interim dividends of 125 percent i.e., Rs1.25 per equity share of Re 1 aggregating to 250 percent i.e. Rs2.5 per equity share of Rs1 for FY16-17.