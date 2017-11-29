App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 29, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What’s in store for pharma sector? Here's what Goldman, Axis Cap feel

Brokerages highlight how the erosion has weighed on Indian generics and what could be the outlook for firms with strong brands.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pharma stocks were trading steady on Wednesday, with the index trading around half a percent higher.

The sector has witnessed lot of volatility through the year, largely on the back of US regulatory and pricing pressure along with domestic hurdles as well.

Brokerages highlight how the erosion has weighed on Indian generics and what could be the outlook for firms with strong brands.

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The global research firm said that two years of intense US price erosion weigh on growth prospects of Indian generics. Further, it raised business price erosion assumption to 12 percent for next 3 years.

Brokerage: Axis Cap

Axis Cap said that channel inventory levels of domestic formulations improved to 32 days in October. Firms with strong brands or higher chronic share outperformed peers. The company expects growth for domestic formulation firms to improve to mid-teens in H2FY18/FY19.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.