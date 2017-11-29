What’s in store for pharma sector? Here's what Goldman, Axis Cap feel

Pharma stocks were trading steady on Wednesday, with the index trading around half a percent higher.

The sector has witnessed lot of volatility through the year, largely on the back of US regulatory and pricing pressure along with domestic hurdles as well.

Brokerages highlight how the erosion has weighed on Indian generics and what could be the outlook for firms with strong brands.

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The global research firm said that two years of intense US price erosion weigh on growth prospects of Indian generics. Further, it raised business price erosion assumption to 12 percent for next 3 years.

Brokerage: Axis Cap

Axis Cap said that channel inventory levels of domestic formulations improved to 32 days in October. Firms with strong brands or higher chronic share outperformed peers. The company expects growth for domestic formulation firms to improve to mid-teens in H2FY18/FY19.