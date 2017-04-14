What should investors do with Infosys post Q4 results – buy, sell, or hold?

Kshitij Anand Moneycontrol News

The March quarter earnings started on a muted note after Infosys delivered a below-par sequential performance with both revenue and margins missing Street estimates. There are plenty of headwinds for India’s second largest software exporter as it enters another year of the low growth environment.

USD revenue rose by just 0.7 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis with flat revenue in constant currency (CC) terms, which reflects pressure in Retail (-2.7 percent QoQ) and Healthcare (-12.4 percent QoQ) verticals, suggest experts.

The stocks slipped sharply on Thursday after it said that CC revenue growth guidance of 6.5-8.5 percent for FY18E which missed Street expectations of 7-9 percent.

The management has given a conservative revenue guidance of 6.5-8.5 percent in constant currency terms for FY18 and has also lowered its EBIT margin guidance to 23-25 percent citing visa concerns, higher investments in offshore and cross currency impact.

Infosys stock which closed 3.8 percent lower on Thursday broke below its 13-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 10-DEMA, and 5-DEMA. The supertrend indicator is also showing a downtrend for the stock while the MACD has already given a sell back in the month of March.

It looks like the trend is sharply on the downside and it makes sense for investors to get into Infosys only if they are planning not to sell the stock in near term. It is a good buy for investors who plan to stay in the stock for more than a year as valuations look inexpensive.

Things will not be easy for this software giant and worries like higher Visa costs, currency headwinds, and a slowdown in growth will continue to weigh on prices.

“We expect a stronger rupee against US dollar, adverse macroeconomic environment, and H1-B visa to remain a key concern,” Saji John, Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.com.

Most brokerage firms which released their views maintain their buy rating on the stock with a target price of up to Rs 1,249 which translates into an upside of over 30 percent from current levels.

But, nobody is gung-ho on the stock. It makes sense for investors to buy when the stock slips to Rs 850 but retains it for more than 2 years before you book profits.