What does today's oncology's drugs advisory panel meet mean for Biocon? CLSA explains

CLSA has recommended sell rating on Biocon. The oncology drugs advisory committee meeting is scheduled to be held today to discuss Mylan/Biocon’s Trastuzumab US filing.

The committee will discuss biosimilarity of the product and label extrapolation application by Mylan/Biocon given that they have conducted clinical trials on only one of the three indications, said CLSA.

The advisory committee will vote on all discussions and explain their reasons for the same, post which it may recommend the USFDA to approve the product (with or without extrapolation) or it may reject the filing, it added.

A favourable vote from the committee will be a positive development for Mylan/Biocon but it would not mean an approval. The committee can only guide the US FDA, which takes the final call on the product filing and the plant compliance status at the time of approval.

The biosimilar manufacturing plant in Bangalore was inspected by the US FDA in Mar/Apr-17 with 8 observations and by the EU regulator with 35 observations. These observations are still unresolved and may lead to approval delays or denial, CLSA added.

Assuming a US launch in early CY19 and EU launch in 2HCY18, research firm estimate the Trastuzumab opportunity at Rs 52 per share on an NPV basis.

At 10:18 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 365, down Rs 2.30, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.