Jun 14, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Westlite Infraprojects buys 6.28 lakh shares of ARC Finance

On June 13, 2017 Westlite Infraprojects bought 6,28,800 shares of ARC Finance.

On June 13, 2017 Westlite Infraprojects bought 6,28,800 shares of ARC Finance at Rs 22.29 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, ARC Finance ended at Rs 22.80, down Rs 0.30, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 23.50 and 52-week low Rs 10 on 09 June, 2017 and 03 October, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.03 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 760.

