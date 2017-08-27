Westbridge Crossover Fund sells 8 lakh shares of Kajaria Ceramics

On August 24, 2017 Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC FDI sold 8,00,000 shares of Kajaria Ceramics at Rs 670 on the BSE.

On Thursday, Kajaria Ceramics ended at Rs 703.75, up Rs 53.10, or 8.16 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 787.55 and 52-week low Rs 437.30 on 10 May, 2017 and 30 December, 2016, respectively.