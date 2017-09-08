Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sells 29.72 lakh shares of Mayur Uniquoters

On September 7, 2017 Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 17,50,254 shares of Mayur Uniquoters at Rs 360 on the NSE.

Also, Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sold 29,72,000 shares at Rs 360.02.

However, Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund bought 15,50,000 shares at Rs 360 and L&T Mutual Fund bought 20,00,000 shares at Rs 360.

On Thursday, Mayur Uniquoters ended at Rs 359.95, down Rs 12.75, or 3.42 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 461.80 and 52-week low Rs 311 on 10 October, 2016 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.