App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 08, 2017 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sells 29.72 lakh shares of Mayur Uniquoters

Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sold 29,72,000 shares of Mayur Uniquoters at Rs 360.02.

Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sells 29.72 lakh shares of Mayur Uniquoters

On September 7, 2017 Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 17,50,254 shares of Mayur Uniquoters at Rs 360 on the NSE.

Also, Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC sold 29,72,000 shares at Rs 360.02.

However, Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund bought 15,50,000 shares at Rs 360 and L&T Mutual Fund bought 20,00,000 shares at Rs 360.

On Thursday, Mayur Uniquoters ended at Rs 359.95, down Rs 12.75, or 3.42 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 461.80 and 52-week low Rs 311 on 10 October, 2016 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.