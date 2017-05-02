App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weak Q4 numbers drag Raymond share price 4%

Operating profit margin contracted by 240 basis points to 8.1 percent on yearly basis.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of textile major Raymond fell almost 4 percent weighed by weak fourth quarter numbers. Consolidated net profit of the company was down 37.5 percent at Rs 32.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, year-on-year.

Consolidated total income grew by 4.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,481.3 crore while EBITDA was  down 18.8 percent at Rs 120.4 crore in Q4.

At 14:27 hrs Raymond was quoting at Rs 721.60, down Rs 26.10, or 3.49 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 731.15 and an intraday low of Rs 716.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 784.00 and 52-week low Rs 409.00 on 25 April, 2017 and 23 August, 2016, respectively.

Posted by Sandip Das

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Raymond

