Voltas rallies over 8% post Q4 results, Credit Suisse upgrade

Moneycontrol News

Voltas rallied as much as 8.5 percent in morning trade on Wednesday, a day after the company reported 22.06 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 200.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 164.23 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Voltas said in a BSE filing.

In separate news, the Air-conditioner maker, Voltas, and Turkey's Ardutch have agreed to set up a joint venture company in India with equity capital of USD 100 million.

At 09:50 am; Voltas was trading 7.3 percent higher at Rs440. It hit a low of Rs421.40 and a high of Rs444 in trade today which is very close to its 52-week high of 446.20.

Reacting to the results, Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform with a target price of Rs480 which translates into an upside of 7 percent from current levels.

“Volta's results were strong driven by AC business sales particularly margins. This resulted in a strong earnings surprise. The revenue growth in the AC business was a strong 26 percent and Voltas retains market share for FY17 at 21.4 percent, said the note.

The global brokerage firm further added that the project's business saw flattish revenues on slower execution but better margins (5.7%) in 4Q FY17. Inflows at Rs9.5 bn remained strong, and cyclical recovery can drive upgrades.

Credit Suisse revised earnings by 14%/7% for FY18E/19E on stronger sales and slightly better margins. The target price was revised upwards on a much-needed attempt to address a larger business opportunity, valuation rerating of peers and strong performance.