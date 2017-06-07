App
Jun 07, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivimed Labs zooms 8% on zero US FDA observations for Spain facility

After successful inspection, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued zero 483 observations for Spain facility.

Vivimed Labs zooms 8% on zero US FDA observations for Spain facility

Moneycontrol News

Vivimed Labs shares gained more than 8 percent intraday Wednesday after the US health regulator cleared company's Spain facility.

"After successful inspection, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued zero 483 observations for Spain facility," the pharma company said in its filing.

Company's API manufacturing facility located at Sant Celoni, Spain was recently inspected by the USFDA in compliance with their requirements.

This was a routine inspection by the USFDA, the company said.

Established in 1991, Vivimed Labs has two business divisions - healthcare and specialty chemicals. It has 11 manufacturing plants across India (8) and overseas (3), out of which four plants are USFDA approved.

At 10:56 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 111.50, up Rs 6.45, or 6.14 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

