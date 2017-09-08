Vista Pharmaceuticals gains 5% on EIR from USFDA

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Vista Pharmaceuticals has locked at 5 percent upper circuit on the back of EIR received from USFDA.

There were pending buy orders of 1,039,216 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's formulation facility situated at Telangana has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA, thereby confirming the closure of the inspection.

The said facility was inspected by USFDA during September 2016.

At 10:41 hrs Vista Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 41, up Rs 1.95, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil