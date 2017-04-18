Vijay Mallya arrest: United Breweries, United Spirits slip nearly 3%

Moneycontrol News

United Breweries and United Spirits slip nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London, according to CNN-News18.

Mallya will now be presented before the Westminster Magistration court. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from India will put in a request to extradite Mallya to India.

Vijay Mallya holds 7.9 percent stake of 52.84 lakh shares in United Breweries and about 12,510 share in United Spirits as of latest shareholding pattern.

United Spirits closed 2.07 percent lower at Rs 1885.10 on the NSE while United Breweries plunged 2.5 percent to Rs 731.75.

