Videocon, Shilpi Cable among 238 stocks which hit lower circuit today

Moneycontrol News

Videocon Industries, Shilpi Cable were among 238 stocks which hit their lower circuit filter on the BSE on Tuesday, according to BSE data.

Videocon Industries has been under pressure after Dena Bank classified Videocon as a non-performing asset, when it reported its results for the quarter ended March 9. The stock hit its lower circuit filter of 20 percent for the second consecutive day row to hit its multi-year low.

The consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturer and distributor’s total debt stood at Rs 43,017 crore as on June 2016, according to CARE Ratings and Research.

After Dena Bank, which has classified the lender as an NPA, other public and private sector lenders may also have to follow suit, which could hurt margins of banks, and increase provisioning requirement.

Another stock which has been in the news is Shilpi Cable. The stock has been hitting lower circuits on a regular basis and is a top loser, down over 70 percent so far in the year 2017.

The stock has been sliding one way ever since an overseas lender filed a petition against the company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

In its filing to exchanges on April 30, the company said: "An overseas bank has filed a petition against Shilpi Cable before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), under Section 8 & 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016."

The management, however, suggested that there is nothing wrong with the company. It is just a strategy move.

“When we got listed, we had two companies, one was Shilpi Cable Technologies and other was Shilpi Cabletronics. So, the board at that time decided that we have two companies doing same business,” Manish Goel, Managing Director of Shilpi Cable Technologies, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"The creditors based out of Singapore had some credit lines against which we used to get credits. So, it was a USD 10 million line which got pulled up and we were settling our account. So, we have already addressed this matter in the arbitration court where we have been discussing this part," he said.