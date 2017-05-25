App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Videocon gets locked at 10% lower circuit again as Central Bank of India declares it as NPA

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Videocon continued with its trend of hitting the lower circuit, with investors looking to dump the stock based on negative news flow.

The stock hit 10 percent lower circuit on Thursday after Central Bank of India declared the company as a non-performing asset in the first quarter of FY18.

Central Bank of India has one of the highest exposures to the consumer durables and oil company at Rs 2,700 crore.

Other banks are likely to soon follow suit in declaring the account as a bad loan or an NPA.

According to sources, bankers have allowed the company to keep their operations going and are waiting for the company to give a concrete action plan on its cash flow and repayments.

A senior Central Bank of India official said, "We declared it as NPA this month. We expect the company to give us some amount of recoveries through asset sale but that is very less. We are not hopeful that we will get the money by the time period they have promised us. But there has to be some concrete plan to show us the way forward."

The stock has eroded nearly 50 percent of its value in the past one month, while its three-day loss was over 35 percent. At 09:25 hrs, Videocon Industries was quoting at Rs 52.55, down Rs 5.80, or 9.94 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 52.55.

