Vedanta falls 6% as stock adjusts for second interim dividend

Moneycontrol News

Vedanta share price fell more than 6 percent intraday Tuesday as the stock adjusted for second interim dividend announced by the company last month.

The board of directors of the company, on March 30, had approved the second interim dividend of Rs 17.70 per share (i.e. 1770 percent on face value of Re 1 per share) for the financial year 2016-17.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has fixed April 12 as the record date for payment of interim dividend.

Further, the board had also approved dividend of Rs 17.70 per equity share to shareholders of Cairn India, who will become shareholders of the company pursuant to the merger between Vedanta and Cairn India. The dividend would be paid to the Cairn India shareholders as on a record date to be fixed after the scheme becomes effective.

The company said total amount of dividend payout including that to Cairn shareholders was Rs 6,580 crore.

At 09:25 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 256.30, down Rs 16.10, or 5.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar