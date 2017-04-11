App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedanta falls 6% as stock adjusts for second interim dividend

Company has fixed April 12 as the record date for payment of interim dividend.

Vedanta falls 6% as stock adjusts for second interim dividend

Moneycontrol News

Vedanta share price fell more than 6 percent intraday Tuesday as the stock adjusted for second interim dividend announced by the company last month.

The board of directors of the company, on March 30, had approved the second interim dividend of Rs 17.70 per share (i.e. 1770 percent on face value of Re 1 per share) for the financial year 2016-17.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has fixed April 12 as the record date for payment of interim dividend.

Further, the board had also approved dividend of Rs 17.70 per equity share to shareholders of Cairn India, who will become shareholders of the company pursuant to the merger between Vedanta and Cairn India. The dividend would be paid to the Cairn India shareholders as on a record date to be fixed after the scheme becomes effective.

The company said total amount of dividend payout including that to Cairn shareholders was Rs 6,580 crore.

At 09:25 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 256.30, down Rs 16.10, or 5.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cairn India #Vedanta

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.