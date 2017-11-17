Vascon Engineers gains 6% on sale of subsidiary's Mumbai division

Shares of Vascon Engineers added 6.4 percent intraday Friday on the back of sale of subsidiary's Mumbai division.

The board of directors of GMP Technical Solutions, a material subsidiary of Vascon Engineers has approved slump sale of its Mumbai division.

The company signed a business transfer agreement on November 16 with Innovative Core Systems (acquirer) to sell and transfer its stake held in Mumbai division for a consideration of Rs 18 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 58.80 and 52-week low Rs 27.50 on 15 May, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 35.71 percent below its 52-week high and 37.45 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.30 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 126.

At 11:13 hrs Vascon Engineers was quoting at Rs 37.80, up Rs 1.20, or 3.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil