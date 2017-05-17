Vama Sundari Investments buy 1.24 crore shares of HCL Technologies

On May 16, 2017 Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 1,24,25,000 shares of HCL Technologies at Rs 858 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, HCL Technologies ended at Rs 849.45, down Rs 1.70, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 889.65 and 52-week low Rs 727.90 on 31 March, 2017 and 29 June, 2016, respectively.