App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vama Sundari Investments buy 1.24 crore shares of HCL Technologies

On May 16, 2017 Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 1,24,25,000 shares of HCL Technologies.

Vama Sundari Investments buy 1.24 crore shares of HCL Technologies

On May 16, 2017 Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) bought 1,24,25,000 shares of HCL Technologies at Rs 858 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, HCL Technologies ended at Rs 849.45, down Rs 1.70, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 889.65 and 52-week low Rs 727.90 on 31 March, 2017 and 29 June, 2016, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HCL Technologies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.