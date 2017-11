Vakrangee share price touched a fresh record high of Rs 737.90 on the BSE, rising more than 5 percent intraday Thursday ahead of addition in MSCI Global Standard Index.

The MSCI is going to add the IT company in its Global Standard Index after market hours today.

It will also add Britannia Industries and Petronet LNG in the index but will remove Apollo Hospitals Enterprises.

At 15:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 722.25, up Rs 20.55, or 2.93 percent on the BSE.