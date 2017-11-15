Vakrangee, Abbott India hit 52-week highs on strong Q2 numbers

Shares of Vakrangee and Abbott India touched their 52- week highs, gaining 5 percent and 20 percent respectively on the back of strong Q2 numbers.

Vakrangee has reported 13 percent jump in its Q2 (August-September) consolidated net profit at Rs 189.8 crore versus Rs 168 crore, in the quarter ended June 2017.

Its revenue rose 19.1 percent at Rs 1,550.8 crore versus Rs 1,301.9 crore.

The company board has approved bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Abbott India's Q2 net profit surged 83.3 percent at Rs 137.5 crore against Rs 75 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 29.1 percent at Rs 931 crore against Rs 721 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) gained 90 percent at Rs 201.3 crore and EBITDA margin was up 690 bps at 21.6 percent.

At 13:15 hrs Abbott India was quoting at Rs 5,401.30, up Rs 900.20, or 20 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,401.30.

Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 613.85, up Rs 23.40, or 3.96 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 623 on the BSE.

Vakrangee gained 102 percent in the last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil