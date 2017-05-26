VA Tech Wabag gains 2% on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

VA Tech Wabag share price advanced more than 2 percent inraday Friday on strong March quarter results.

The company has reported 21 percent jump in its Q4FY17 net profit at Rs 79.48 crore against Rs 65.48 crore in a year ago period.

The company at its meeting held on May 25, has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (200 percent) on the paid up equity capital of the company.

The company had won an order from Dangote Oil Refinery Company in Nigeria for a value of about USD 105.5 million.

This is the second order for the company from Dangote after the raw water treatment plant order for Dangote Fertilisers which is in advance stage of execution.

Rajiv Mittal, managing director and group CEO of Va Tech Wabag said, “Winning of this order goes to prove our technological superiority and engineering capabilities in executing world class large and complex industrial projects both at home and abroad.”

At 11:52 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 687, up Rs 3.85, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil