V-Mart Retail rises 3% on opening 2 new stores in UP, Jharkhand

Moneycontrol News

Shares of V-Mart Retail rose nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday on the back of opening of two new stores.

The company has opened two new fashion stores in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

With the opening of these stores the company has total of 17 composite & 47 fashion stores in Uttar Pradesh and 9 fashion stores in Jharkhand.

This takes the total number of stores to 151 stores in 127 Cities across 14 states, with 37 composite stores and 114 fashion stores with a total area of approximately 12.79 lakh square feet.

The company's 15th annual general meeting will be held on September 18, 2017 at New Delhi.

The company had reported 139 percent jump in its June quarter PAT at Rs 22.4 crore and its revenue has increased by 39 percent at Rs 315.1 crore.

At 09:40 hrs V-Mart Retail was quoting at Rs 1,455.45, up Rs 7.55, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil