App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

V-Mart Retail hits new high on robust Q4 numbers

The company has considered and recommended a final dividend of 12.5 percent i.e. Rs. 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17.

V-Mart Retail hits new high on robust Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of V-Mart Retail touched 52-week high of Rs 1,059.10, gains more than 10 percent intraday Thursday on healthy numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4).

The company's Q4 net profit increased by 933 percent at Rs 4.99 crore against Rs 48.32 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company jumped 42 percent at Rs 252.58 crore versus Rs 178.05 crore.

The company has considered and recommended a final dividend of 12.5 percent i.e. Rs. 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

At 12:19 hrs V-Mart Retail was quoting at Rs 1,011.60, up Rs 50.95, or 5.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #V-Mart Retail

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.