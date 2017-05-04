V-Mart Retail hits new high on robust Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of V-Mart Retail touched 52-week high of Rs 1,059.10, gains more than 10 percent intraday Thursday on healthy numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4).

The company's Q4 net profit increased by 933 percent at Rs 4.99 crore against Rs 48.32 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company jumped 42 percent at Rs 252.58 crore versus Rs 178.05 crore.

The company has considered and recommended a final dividend of 12.5 percent i.e. Rs. 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

At 12:19 hrs V-Mart Retail was quoting at Rs 1,011.60, up Rs 50.95, or 5.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil