App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttam Sugar Mills declines 4% post sour Q4 numbers

Total income of the company was down 0.5 percent at Rs 413.7 crore versus Rs 415.7 crore.

Uttam Sugar Mills declines 4% post sour Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Uttam Sugar Mills slipped 4.5 percent intraday Friday on poor Q4 numbers.

The company has reported 8.3 percent decline in its Q4 (Jan-March) at Rs 61.9 crore against Rs 67.5 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company was down 0.5 percent at Rs 413.7 crore versus Rs 415.7 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) was up 16.3 percent at Rs 99.7 crore and EBITDA margin was up 350 bps at 24.1 percent.

At 11:06 hrs Uttam Sugar Mills was quoting at Rs 136.05, down Rs 5.60, or 3.95 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 147.95.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Uttam Sugar Mills

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.