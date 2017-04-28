Uttam Sugar Mills declines 4% post sour Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Uttam Sugar Mills slipped 4.5 percent intraday Friday on poor Q4 numbers.

The company has reported 8.3 percent decline in its Q4 (Jan-March) at Rs 61.9 crore against Rs 67.5 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company was down 0.5 percent at Rs 413.7 crore versus Rs 415.7 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBITDA) was up 16.3 percent at Rs 99.7 crore and EBITDA margin was up 350 bps at 24.1 percent.

At 11:06 hrs Uttam Sugar Mills was quoting at Rs 136.05, down Rs 5.60, or 3.95 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 147.95.

Posted by Rakesh Patil