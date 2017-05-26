App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UTI Mutual Fund sells 99.66 lakh shares of IDFC

UTI Mutual Fund sold 99,66,000 shares of IDFC.

UTI Mutual Fund sells 99.66 lakh shares of IDFC

On May 25, 2017 UTI Mutual Fund sold 99,66,000 shares of IDFC at Rs 57.56 on the NSE.

On Thursday, IDFC ended at Rs 57.60, up Rs 0.70, or 1.23 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.30 and 52-week low Rs 46.65 on 26 October, 2016 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.35 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 164.57.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IDFC

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.