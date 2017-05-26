UTI Mutual Fund sells 99.66 lakh shares of IDFC

On May 25, 2017 UTI Mutual Fund sold 99,66,000 shares of IDFC at Rs 57.56 on the NSE.

On Thursday, IDFC ended at Rs 57.60, up Rs 0.70, or 1.23 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.30 and 52-week low Rs 46.65 on 26 October, 2016 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.35 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 164.57.