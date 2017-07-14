App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 14, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USFDA boost for Biocon: Analyst view on stock and sector

The United States Foods and Drug Administration (USFDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) has recommended an approval of a biosimilar trastuzumab in the US. Trastuzumab is Biocon and Mylan's biosimilar which is a biosimilar version of Herceptin used to treat breast cancer in the US market. Watch accompanying video of Vishal Manchanda of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in which he shared his readings and views on the same.

Watch accompanying video of Vishal Manchanda of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities where he shares his readings and views on the impact of this on the stock and sector.

tags #Biocon #Stocks Views #Trastuzumab

