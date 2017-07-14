USFDA boost for Biocon: Analyst view on stock and sector

The United States Foods and Drug Administration (USFDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) has recommended an approval of a biosimilar trastuzumab in the US. Trastuzumab is Biocon and Mylan's biosimilar which is a biosimilar version of Herceptin used to treat breast cancer in the US market.

