App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 12, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

USDINR is expected to trade sideways : Karvy

According to Karvy,This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, the pair after opening at 64.84 had a reversal from that levls and had a strong day on the downside,

USDINR is expected to trade sideways : Karvy
Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, the pair after opening at 64.84 had a reversal from that levels and had a strong day on the downside, on 30 min time frame the pair is making a inverted head and shoulder pattern where neckline comes above 64.75 levels if the pair able to trade above the sadi levels then can higher meanwhile there is a crossover of 20DMA below 50DMA market by arrow suggesting further selling pressure in coming days. On oscillators front RSI remains oversold on the daily chart suggest some bounce that can be utilize to sell the pair with 20DMA at 65.09 spot levels likely to act as a strong resistance, intraday likely to see some more bounce likely range 64.40-64.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Karvy Stock Broking #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.