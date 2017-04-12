USDINR is expected to trade sideways : Karvy

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, the pair after opening at 64.84 had a reversal from that levels and had a strong day on the downside, on 30 min time frame the pair is making a inverted head and shoulder pattern where neckline comes above 64.75 levels if the pair able to trade above the sadi levels then can higher meanwhile there is a crossover of 20DMA below 50DMA market by arrow suggesting further selling pressure in coming days. On oscillators front RSI remains oversold on the daily chart suggest some bounce that can be utilize to sell the pair with 20DMA at 65.09 spot levels likely to act as a strong resistance, intraday likely to see some more bounce likely range 64.40-64.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.