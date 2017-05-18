United Breweries plunges 5% on dismal Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of United Breweries plunged 5 percent intraday Thursday on dismal numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company's Q4 net profit slipped 87.2 percent at Rs 6.7 crore versus Rs 52.4 crore, in the same quarter last year.

The operating profit (EBITDA) of the company was down 19.7 percent at Rs 101.1 crore and EBITDA margin was down 130 bps at 9.1 percent.

Meanwhile, revenue has increased by 3.8 percent at Rs 2,557.8 crore versus Rs 2,464.6 crore.

The company's tax expense rose at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 21.6 crore.

The company at its meeting held on May 17, has recommended payment of dividend at 115 percent (Rs 1.15 per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 10:12 hrs United Breweries was quoting at Rs 799, down Rs 14.55, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil