App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Bank of India gains 7% on approval of capital raising for FY18

The company in its meeting held on April 28, approved to raise total capital funds up to Rs 6350 crore during FY2017-18.

Union Bank of India gains 7% on approval of capital raising for FY18

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Union Bank of India surged 7.6 percent intraday Friday as the company approved capital raising plan for FY2018.

The company in its meeting held on April 28, approved to raise total capital funds up to Rs 6350 crore during FY2017-18 in the form of core equity capital and/or additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds and/or tier 2 bonds, subject to maximum issue of Rs 4800 crore, within overall limit of Rs 6350 crore, of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds and/or tier 2 bonds.

The company approved to raise equity capital not exceeding Rs 4950 crore, within overall limit of Rs 6350 crore, during FY2017-18 through public issue (i.e. follow-on-public issue) and/or rights issue and/or private placement, including qualified institutional placements and/or preferential allotment to the Government of India or other institutions and/or any other mode(s) subject to necessary approval by the Government of India, other regulatory authorities and of the shareholders in the General Meeting as and when applicable.

At 15:05 hrs Union Bank of India was quoting at Rs 170.90, up Rs 11.05, or 6.91 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 172.65 and 52-week low Rs 107.20 on 06 February, 2017 and 23 May, 2016, respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Union Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.