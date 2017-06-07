Unichem Labs soars 7% on establishment inspection report from USFDA for Ghaziabad unit

Moneycontrol News

Unichem Laboratories shares surged 7 percent intraday Wednesday after its Ghaziabad facility received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator.

This receipt indicates the successful closure of the inspection and the queries raised during the audit (Form 483), the company said in its filing to exchanges.

The inspection of formulations manufacturing facility by US Food and Drug Administration was carried out between February 24 and March 3, 2017.

Unichem has reported a 14 percent growth in March quarter profit at Rs 31.5 crore compared with year-ago period while revenue increased 13 percent to Rs 343.9 crore, with domestic formulations business growth at 7 percent and international formulations business growth of 18 percent.

At 10:39 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 249.50, up Rs 2.65, or 1.07 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar