Umang Dairies rises 5%, starts operations at Gajraula plant

Moneycontrol News

Umang Dairies share price rose more than 5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has resumed operations at its Gajraula plant.

Hon'ble National Green Tribunal (NGT) has passed an order permitting the company to start operations at its Gajraula plant.

The company had temporarily shut down its plant in Gajraula to comply with the order of the Hon'ble National Green Tribunal.

At 10:25 hrs Umang Dairies was quoting at Rs 86.30, up Rs 4.20, or 5.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil