Apr 28, 2017 12:00 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ujjivan Financial Services slips 6% on dismal Q4 performance

In its meeting held on April 27, the company has recommended a dividend at the rate of 8 percent (80 paise per equity share).

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services shed 6 percent intraday Friday after posting dismal number in the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's consolidated Q4 (Jan-March) net profit declined 56 percent at Rs 19.3 crore versus Rs 43.9 crore, in the quarter ended December 2016.

The net interest income was down 33.3 percent at Rs 152.8 crore versus Rs 229 crore.

The provisions was at Rs 7.2 crore versus Rs 54.7 crore.

Sudha Suresh, MD & CEO Ujjivan Financial Services said, “The annual performance has been quite satisfactory, considering the significant challenges post demonetisation. We have managed our collection efficiencies quite well and are amongst one of the best in the industry.”

“With demonetisation, the situation is stabilizing across regions and improvement in recoveries, the cumulative repayment rate stands at 96.72 percent,” she added.

At 11:53 hrs Ujjivan Financial Services was quoting at Rs 387.55, down Rs 15.75, or 3.91 percent on the BSE.

The share has posted more than 67 percent gain in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

