Ujjivan Financial Services may test Rs 500: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Ujjivan Financial Services can climb higher to may be around Rs 480 zones. It is a good chart, good base formation, Rs 480-500 possible, have a stoploss below Rs 360."

Ujjivan Financial Services ended at Rs 415.05, up Rs 12.55, or 3.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 464.55 and 52-week low Rs 285 on 06 March, 2017 and 04 August, 2017, respectively.