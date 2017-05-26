Ujaas Energy rises 7% on Letter Of Intent from Arunachal Pradesh govt

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Ujaas Energy added 7 percent intraday Friday as the company has received Letter of Intent from Arunachal Pradesh government for solar PV plant.

“The company has received Letter of Intent from Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 200kwp grid connected solar PV plant at the State Assembly building, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh,” as per BSE release.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 29, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

The board will also consider recommendation of payment of dividend, on the equity shares, if any, for the said year.

At 13:35 hrs Ujaas Energy was quoting at Rs 35, up Rs 1.30, or 3.86 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil