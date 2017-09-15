Ujaas Energy rises 10% on orders win from Oil India, WBREDA

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Ujaas Energy advanced 10 percent intraday Friday on the back orders win.

The company has received letter of award of contract from WBREDA (West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency) for installation and commissioning of 150 rooftop grid connected solar PV power plants each in array capacity of 10Kwp at various locations of West Bengal.

The company also received letter of award from Oil India for EPC contract for solar energy generation project of 500 KW at pump station of Oil India at Jorhat in the state of Assam.

It has received letter of allocation from SECI for an aggregate capacity of 20.03 MW for implementation of grid connected rooftop solar PV system scheme for government building in different states/union territory of India.

At 09:35 hrs Ujaas Energy was quoting at Rs 25.55, up Rs 1.20, or 4.93 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 52.25 and 52-week low Rs 20.60 on 16 December, 2016 and 29 August, 2017, respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil