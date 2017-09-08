UFO Moviez, Indian Terrain Fashions up 4-9% on strong Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of UFO Moviez India and Indian Terrain Fashions added 4-9 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong numbers declared by the companies in the quarter ended June 2017.

Indian Terrain Fashions has reported 14.5 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 3.9 crore against Rs 3.4 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased by 46.4 percent at Rs 84.5 crore versus Rs 57.7 crore.

The consolidated net profit of UFO Moviez doubled to Rs 14 crore in the quarter ended June 2017 from Rs 7.1 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 13.9 percent to Rs 153.7 crore compared with Rs 135 crore on year-on-year basis.

Consolidated operating profit increased 9.4 percent to Rs 40.1 crore but margin contracted by 110 basis points to 26.1 percent compared with year-ago period.

UFO Moviez said advertising revenue grew by 24 percent despite continued impact of demonetisation and GST rollout.

Average advertising minutes sold per show increased to 4.64 minutes in the June quarter from 3.97 in same quarter last year.

At 15:20 hrs UFO Moviez India was quoting at Rs 400.35, up 4.78 percent and Indian Terrain Fashions was quoting at Rs 201, up 3.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil