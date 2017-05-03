TVS Motor share price rises 2% after better 2-wheeler sales growth in April

Moneycontrol News

TVS Motor Company share price gained more than 2 percent intraday Wednesday after better-than-expected sales performance in the month of April.

The flagship company of the USD 7 billion TVS Group said it posted a sales growth of 8.46 percenet in April, with total sales increasing from 227,096 units recorded in April 2016 to 246,310 units in April 2017.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased by 8.4 percent to 241,007 units while domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 4 percent to 205,522 units compared with same month last year.

Scooters sales of the company grew by 28.6 percent to 81,443 units and motorcycles sales rose by 10.4 percent to 99,890 units in April 2017 YoY, TVS Motor said in its filing.

Exports during the month increased sharply by 41.9 percent to 40,221 units against 28,354 units exported in corresponding month last year.

The company said three-wheeler sales grew by 11.7 percent to 5,303 units in April 2017 from 4,746 units recorded in April 2016.

According to Motilal Oswal estimates, TVS was expected to report a 5.9 percent growth YoY while exports were likely to grow 32.3 percent. Motorcycle sales growth was estimated at 8.8 percent and scooters at 22.4 percent.

At 10:48 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 501.15, up Rs 6.45, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar