Jun 02, 2017 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor hits fresh record high as May sales rose 16%

Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 15.6 percent to 2,75,426 units.

Moneycontrol News

TVS Motor Company rallied 5.7 percent on the NSE on Friday, a day after the two-wheeler maker reported a 16 percent increase in total sales at 2,82,007 units in May.

At 09:31 am; TVS Motor Company was trading 5.4 percent higher at Rs 562. It hit a fresh record high of 564.55 and a low of Rs 552 so far in trade today.

The Chennai-based company had sold 2,43,783 units in May 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 15.6 percent to 2,75,426 units.

Exports during the month were at 40,617 units as against 35,545 units in May 2016, a rise of 14.3 per cent.

