Apr 07, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric to trade in 6224-6496: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices dropped on increasing arrivals from the producing regions.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6224-6496.

Turmeric prices dropped on increasing arrivals from the producing regions.

At Erode market total arrivals are at 5000 quintals, lower by 3000 quintals from previous  day?s arrivals.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 153 tonnes to 2161 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6400 SL 6520 TGT 6280-6150.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Turmeric

