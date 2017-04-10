Turmeric to trade in 6224-6496: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6224-6496.

Turmeric prices dropped on increasing arrivals from the producing regions.

At Erode market total arrivals are at 5000 quintals, lower by 3000 quintals from previous day?s arrivals.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 153 tonnes to 2161 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6400 SL 6520 TGT 6280-6150.NCDEX.

