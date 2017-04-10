Turmeric to trade in 6160-6468. Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices ended with losses due to higher arrivals and lower demand physical demand.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 6160-6468.
Turmeric prices dropped due to higher supplies from the producing regions.
Many traders and farmers expected good sales of turmeric during the peak period, which started a month ago.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 165 tonnes to 2326 tonnes.
SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6350 SL 6450 TGT 6220-6100.NCDE
