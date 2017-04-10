Turmeric to trade in 6160-6468. Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6160-6468.

Turmeric prices dropped due to higher supplies from the producing regions.

Many traders and farmers expected good sales of turmeric during the peak period, which started a month ago.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 165 tonnes to 2326 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6350 SL 6450 TGT 6220-6100.NCDE

