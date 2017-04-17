Turmeric to trade in 6144-6360: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric edged higher on anticipation of rising demand in the physical market.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric
Turmeric trading range for the day is 6144-6360.Turmeric edged higher on anticipation of rising demand in the physical market.
Many traders and farmers expected good sales of turmeric during the peak period, which started a month ago.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 18 tonnes to 2821 tonnes.
SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6350 SL 6450 TGT 6220-6100.NCDEX
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.