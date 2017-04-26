Turmeric to trade in 6144-6300: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6144-6300.

Turmeric prices traded in the range and settled flat due to lower demand and the supplies too reduced.

At Nizamabad market arrivals were reported at 12000 quintals, down by 10000 quintals as against previous day.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 189 tonnes to 3685 tonnes.

BUY TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6200 SL 6040 TGT 6380-6480.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.