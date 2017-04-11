Turmeric to trade in 6130-6406: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric prices dropped due to rising arrivals on the back of increased output.
India's Apr-Dec turmeric export 25% to 85,500 ton on year. Last year, India exported 68,500 ton in the same period.
India's Apr-Dec turmeric export 25% to 85,500 ton on year. Last year, India exported 68,500 ton in the same period.
NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 128 tonnes to 2454 tonnes.SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6350 SL 6450 TGT 6250-6150.NCDEX.
