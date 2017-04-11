Turmeric to trade in 6130-6406: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6130-6406.

Turmeric prices dropped due to rising arrivals on the back of increased output.

India's Apr-Dec turmeric export 25% to 85,500 ton on year. Last year, India exported 68,500 ton in the same period.

NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks gained by 128 tonnes to 2454 tonnes.

SELL TURMERIC MAY 2017 @ 6350 SL 6450 TGT 6250-6150.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.